Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 67 grabs are good enough for 828 yards (48.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd picked up 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).

Boyd has hauled in 10 catches for 62 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and averages 20.7 receiving yards.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

