Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 67 grabs are good enough for 828 yards (48.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.
- So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd picked up 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).
- Boyd has hauled in 10 catches for 62 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and averages 20.7 receiving yards.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive