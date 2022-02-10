Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Van Jefferson has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has hauled in 802 yards (on 50 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 89 times, and is putting up 47.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson reeled in two passes for nine yards.
  • Jefferson has reeled in five passes (nine targets) for 79 yards (26.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive