Van Jefferson has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has hauled in 802 yards (on 50 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 89 times, and is putting up 47.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson reeled in two passes for nine yards.

Jefferson has reeled in five passes (nine targets) for 79 yards (26.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive