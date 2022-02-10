Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has hauled in 802 yards (on 50 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 89 times, and is putting up 47.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson reeled in two passes for nine yards.
- Jefferson has reeled in five passes (nine targets) for 79 yards (26.3 per game) over his last three outings.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
