Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Kupp put up 220 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 114.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Kupp picked up 142 yards on 11 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Kupp has racked up 386 yards over his last three outings (128.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 balls on 32 targets.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

