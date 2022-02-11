Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 receptions on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp (37 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Kupp put up 220 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 114.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Kupp picked up 142 yards on 11 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Kupp has racked up 386 yards over his last three outings (128.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 balls on 32 targets.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
