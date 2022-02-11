Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has hauled in 81 balls, with a team-best 1,455 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and is averaging 85.6 yards per game.
- Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Chase will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Chase caught six passes for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Chase's stat line over his last three games shows 20 catches for 279 yards and one touchdown. He put up 93.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 27 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive