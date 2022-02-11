In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 81 balls, with a team-best 1,455 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and is averaging 85.6 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Chase will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Chase caught six passes for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.

Chase's stat line over his last three games shows 20 catches for 279 yards and one touchdown. He put up 93.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 27 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

