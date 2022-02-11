Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 250-yard performance against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, completing 60.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.

Burrow added 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .

In his last three outings, Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 per game) while completing 75 of 109 passes (68.8%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

