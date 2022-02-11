Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This season's Super Bowl will feature Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 250-yard performance against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, completing 60.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.
  • Burrow added 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .
  • In his last three outings, Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 per game) while completing 75 of 109 passes (68.8%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

