Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
- Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 250-yard performance against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, completing 60.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.
- Burrow added 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .
- In his last three outings, Burrow has thrown for 842 yards (280.7 per game) while completing 75 of 109 passes (68.8%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
