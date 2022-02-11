Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Mixon, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has taken 292 carries for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.

He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his single career matchup against the Rams, Mixon put up 66 rushing yards, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Rams.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 103.2 yards per game.

The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Mixon carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

He added three receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Mixon has piled up 52 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) on 13 catches.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive