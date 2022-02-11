Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has taken 292 carries for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his single career matchup against the Rams, Mixon put up 66 rushing yards, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Rams.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 103.2 yards per game.
- The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Mixon carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
- He added three receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has piled up 52 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) on 13 catches.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive