Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Mixon, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has taken 292 carries for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his single career matchup against the Rams, Mixon put up 66 rushing yards, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Rams.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 103.2 yards per game.
  • The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Mixon carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
  • He added three receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has piled up 52 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) on 13 catches.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

