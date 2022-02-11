Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.

In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The two teams combine to score 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 10-10-0 this season.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 20 opportunities (50%).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.

The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).

In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 4 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on eight of 20 set point totals (40%).

This year the Bengals rack up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams surrender (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals rack up only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams give up (344.9).

When Cincinnati totals more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home this season.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or greater at home.

Cincinnati has hit the over in six of nine home games this season.

Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, in away games.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.

In six of nine away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.

This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

