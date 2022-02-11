Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (10/20), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 10-10-0 this season.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 20 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals allow per matchup (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams collect 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.
  • Cincinnati has 13 wins against the spread in 20 games this season.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 4 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on eight of 20 set point totals (40%).
  • This year the Bengals rack up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams surrender (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals rack up only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams give up (344.9).
  • When Cincinnati totals more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home this season.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in six of nine home games this season.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In six of nine away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

