Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Stafford recorded 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 76.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 905 yards (301.7 per game) while completing 72 of 100 passes (72%), with six touchdowns and one interception.
- He has added 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
