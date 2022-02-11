Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have posted player props for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Stafford recorded 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 76.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 905 yards (301.7 per game) while completing 72 of 100 passes (72%), with six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive