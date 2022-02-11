Bookmakers have posted player props for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 404 of 601 passes (67.2%), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Stafford recorded 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 76.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

In his last three outings, Stafford has thrown for 905 yards (301.7 per game) while completing 72 of 100 passes (72%), with six touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

