In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sony Michel for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has picked up a team-best 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

He's also added 21 catches for 128 yards (7.5 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his only career matchup against the Bengals, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards, 72.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

This year the Bengals are ranked 14th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, Michel rushed 10 times for 16 yards.

During his last three games, Michel has 78 yards on 24 carries (26.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

