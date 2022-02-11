Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Sony Michel for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has picked up a team-best 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He's also added 21 catches for 128 yards (7.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his only career matchup against the Bengals, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards, 72.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Bengals are ranked 14th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, Michel rushed 10 times for 16 yards.
  • During his last three games, Michel has 78 yards on 24 carries (26.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

208

49.5%

845

4

45

54.9%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

149

35.5%

688

5

24

29.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

1.9%

46

1

2

2.4%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

7.6%

43

0

7

8.5%

1.3

Powered By Data Skrive