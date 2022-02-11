Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has picked up a team-best 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He's also added 21 catches for 128 yards (7.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his only career matchup against the Bengals, Michel finished with 89 rushing yards, 72.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bengals are fifth in the NFL, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
- This year the Bengals are ranked 14th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, Michel rushed 10 times for 16 yards.
- During his last three games, Michel has 78 yards on 24 carries (26.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
208
49.5%
845
4
45
54.9%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
149
35.5%
688
5
24
29.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
1.9%
46
1
2
2.4%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
7.6%
43
0
7
8.5%
1.3
