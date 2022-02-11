Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has hauled in 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins picked up 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).
  • Over his last three games, Higgins has put up 69.7 yards per game, reeling in 14 passes on 23 targets.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive