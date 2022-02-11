Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has hauled in 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins picked up 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).
- Over his last three games, Higgins has put up 69.7 yards per game, reeling in 14 passes on 23 targets.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
