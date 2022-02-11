Oddsmakers have installed player props for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has hauled in 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins picked up 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).

Over his last three games, Higgins has put up 69.7 yards per game, reeling in 14 passes on 23 targets.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

