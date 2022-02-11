Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Boyd, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's stat line reveals 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 48.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 94 times.
  • Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
  • The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd totaled 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).
  • Boyd has caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

