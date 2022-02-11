Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Boyd, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's stat line reveals 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 48.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 94 times.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.

The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd totaled 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).

Boyd has caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

