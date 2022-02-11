Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's stat line reveals 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 48.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 94 times.
- Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
- The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd totaled 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).
- Boyd has caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
