In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has caught 50 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.

During his last three games, Jefferson has caught five passes on nine targets for 79 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

