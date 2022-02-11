Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This season's Super Bowl will feature Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jefferson has caught 50 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 14.7% (89 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • The Bengals are giving up 264.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.
  • During his last three games, Jefferson has caught five passes on nine targets for 79 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

