Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cooper Kupp, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 catches on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Kupp racked up 220 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 116.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Kupp totaled 142 yards on 11 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Kupp has caught 25 passes on 32 targets for 386 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 128.7 yards over his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

