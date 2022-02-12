Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cooper Kupp, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) lead the Rams. He has 145 catches on 191 targets with 16 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Kupp racked up 220 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 116.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Kupp totaled 142 yards on 11 receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Kupp has caught 25 passes on 32 targets for 386 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 128.7 yards over his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive