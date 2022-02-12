Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) are a team high. He has 81 catches (128 targets) and 13 touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are conceding 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 54-yard performance against the Chiefs on six catches and scored one touchdown.

Chase's stat line over his last three outings includes 20 grabs for 279 yards and one touchdown. He put up 93.0 yards per game, and was targeted 27 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive