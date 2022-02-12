Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Burrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Burrow has put up 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while connecting on 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 250 yards, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also tacked on 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .

Burrow has thrown for 842 passing yards over his last three games (280.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (75-of-109), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

