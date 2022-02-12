Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Burrow has put up 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while connecting on 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 250 yards, throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He also tacked on 25 yards on five carries, averaging five yards per carry .
- Burrow has thrown for 842 passing yards over his last three games (280.7 per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage (75-of-109), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
