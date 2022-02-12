Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This season's Super Bowl will feature Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has 292 rushes for a team-best 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
  • He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one career matchup against the Rams, Mixon had 66 rushing yards, 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.
  • The Rams give up 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Mixon rushed 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).
  • Mixon added three catches for 27 yards.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has racked up 190 rushing yards (63.3 per game) on 52 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Mixon has also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (35.3 ypg).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive