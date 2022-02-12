Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This season's Super Bowl will feature Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has 292 rushes for a team-best 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one career matchup against the Rams, Mixon had 66 rushing yards, 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.

The Rams give up 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Mixon rushed 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).

Mixon added three catches for 27 yards.

During his last three games, Mixon has racked up 190 rushing yards (63.3 per game) on 52 attempts with one touchdown.

Mixon has also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (35.3 ypg).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

