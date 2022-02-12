Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has 292 rushes for a team-best 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.
- His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one career matchup against the Rams, Mixon had 66 rushing yards, 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.
- The Rams give up 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (18).
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Mixon rushed 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).
- Mixon added three catches for 27 yards.
- During his last three games, Mixon has racked up 190 rushing yards (63.3 per game) on 52 attempts with one touchdown.
- Mixon has also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (35.3 ypg).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
