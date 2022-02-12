Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (10/20) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 20 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Rams are 4-5 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 20 opportunities (50%).

The Rams put up 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals allow per matchup.

Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team picks up more than 350.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 20 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

The Bengals have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more in four chances.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals collect only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (344.9).

When Cincinnati piles up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-4 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, at home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.

Cincinnati has hit the over in six of nine games at home this season.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 4-point favorites or more.

In six of nine road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

Rams away games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.