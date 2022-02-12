Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (10/20) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' 20 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Rams are 4-5 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 20 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams put up 5.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Bengals surrender (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals allow per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team picks up more than 350.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Cincinnati has played 20 games, with 13 wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more in four chances.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals put up 5.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals collect only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (344.9).
  • When Cincinnati piles up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, four fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-4 overall, and 5-5 against the spread, at home.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in six of nine games at home this season.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 4-point favorites or more.
  • In six of nine road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

