There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has passed for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his throws (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 yards per game).

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Stafford had 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 81.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

Stafford has 905 passing yards (301.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 72% of his throws and recording six touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive