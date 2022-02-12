Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has passed for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his throws (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 yards per game).
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Stafford had 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 81.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Stafford has 905 passing yards (301.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 72% of his throws and recording six touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
