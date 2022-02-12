Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has passed for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his throws (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (287.4 yards per game).
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Stafford had 203 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 81.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Stafford went 31-for-45 (68.9 percent) for 337 yards, tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Stafford has 905 passing yards (301.7 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 72% of his throws and recording six touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive