Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sony Michel, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has added 21 catches for 128 yards (7.5 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his single career matchup against them, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards against the Bengals, 69.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

The Bengals allow 102.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Michel carried the ball 10 times for 16 yards.

Over his last three games, Michel has piled up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 24 attempts.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

