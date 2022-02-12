Skip to main content
Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sony Michel, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) meet for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has added 21 catches for 128 yards (7.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his single career matchup against them, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards against the Bengals, 69.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals allow 102.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Michel carried the ball 10 times for 16 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Michel has piled up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 24 attempts.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

208

49.5%

845

4

45

54.9%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

149

35.5%

688

5

24

29.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

1.9%

46

1

2

2.4%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

7.6%

43

0

7

8.5%

1.3

