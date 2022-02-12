Sony Michel Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has carried the ball 208 times for a team-high 845 yards (49.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has added 21 catches for 128 yards (7.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 208, or 49.5%, of his team's 420 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his single career matchup against them, Michel recorded 89 rushing yards against the Bengals, 69.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The Bengals allow 102.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Michel carried the ball 10 times for 16 yards.
- Over his last three games, Michel has piled up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 24 attempts.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
208
49.5%
845
4
45
54.9%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
149
35.5%
688
5
24
29.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
1.9%
46
1
2
2.4%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
7.6%
43
0
7
8.5%
1.3
