In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Higgins has 74 catches (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins racked up 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).

Higgins' 14 catches (23 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

