Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Higgins has 74 catches (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are allowing 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins racked up 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).
- Higgins' 14 catches (23 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) over his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
