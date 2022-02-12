Tyler Boyd will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has caught 67 grabs for 828 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 94 times, and averages 48.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Boyd had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Rams, 22.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd racked up 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).

Boyd's 10 grabs during his last three games have turned into 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 14 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

