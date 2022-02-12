Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Tyler Boyd will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 67 grabs for 828 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 94 times, and averages 48.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Boyd had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Rams, 22.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd racked up 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).
  • Boyd's 10 grabs during his last three games have turned into 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 14 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

