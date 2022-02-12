Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 67 grabs for 828 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 94 times, and averages 48.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Boyd had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Rams, 22.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Rams.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Boyd racked up 19 yards on four receptions (six targets).
- Boyd's 10 grabs during his last three games have turned into 62 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 14 times.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
