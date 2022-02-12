Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Van Jefferson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's stat line this year shows 50 grabs for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.
  • So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Jefferson racked up two catches for nine yards.
  • Jefferson has 79 receiving yards on five catches (nine targets) over his last three games, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

