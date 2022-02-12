Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's stat line this year shows 50 grabs for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.
- So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the 49ers, Jefferson racked up two catches for nine yards.
- Jefferson has 79 receiving yards on five catches (nine targets) over his last three games, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
