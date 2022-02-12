Van Jefferson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) square off for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's stat line this year shows 50 grabs for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 47.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 89 times.

So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Jefferson racked up two catches for nine yards.

Jefferson has 79 receiving yards on five catches (nine targets) over his last three games, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

