Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Elijah Just to Score Again vs. Egypt)

We once again have four World Cup matches to bet on today, so let's make the most of them.

You can find my picks on sides and totals in my Best World Cup Bets Today article, but here, we're going to focus on goal scorer bets. All we need to cash these bets is for the players we wager on to find the back of the net.

You can bet on these at all the best World Cup betting sites in the country.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal (-103)

Leandro Trossard Anytime Goal (+235)

Federico Vinas Anytime Goal (+166)

Elijah Just Anytime Goal (+625)

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal (-103)

Spain's young phenom came in off the bench in their first match of the World Cup, but with some added time to get healthy, I expect him to see the field much more against Saudi Arabia. It's only a matter of time before the 18-year-old notches his first World Cup goal. He already has six when playing for his country, and now he gets to face a Saudi Arabia team that had an expected goals against of 1.97 in its opening match.

The time is now for Yamal to find the back of the net.

Leandro Trossard Anytime Goal (+235)

Leandro Trossard led all Belgian forwards in touches with 60 in their first match against Egypt. He was also second in expected goals amongst forwards at 0.20. He's likely to get plenty of chances once again in Belgium's second match, so I think he provides much better value than Romelu Lukaku, who has much more name recognition and is posted at much shorter odds.

Federico Vinas Anytime Goal (+166)

Federico Vinas dominated for Uruguay against Saudi Arabia in his first match of the tournament, and it's shocking to see he didn't find the back of the net. He had five shots, three on target, and posted an expected goals of 0.50. Now, he gets to face Cape Verde, who had the highest expected goals against amongst all teams in the opening round at 2.19. Vinas to score might be my best bet on the board at +166.

Elijah Just Anytime Goal (+625)

Elijah Just scored both goals for New Zealand in its first match of the tournament, and he's seventh amongst all players in expected goals at 1.47. Despite that, the betting market has him fifth on the odds list to score for New Zealand against Egypt. I'll absolutely jump on him to score at +625.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!