Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Jude Bellingham to Score for England)

The second round of the World Cup Group Stage wraps up today, and we once again have four matches to bet on.

If you want to attack the goalscorers market, you're in the right place. I'm going to give you one player in each match to bet on to find the back of the net today. Let's dive into it.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Francisco Conceicao Anytime Goal (+190)

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+185)

Ismael Diaz Anytime Goal (+370)

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+180)

Francisco Conceicao Anytime Goal (+190)

If there's going to be a Portuguese striker to score that's not named Cristiano Ronaldo, it's going to be Francisco Conceicao. He had 37 touches in Portugal's first match. along with one shot attempt and 0.07 expected goals. Portugal is going to have to be more aggressive in this match, so let's see if Conceicao can find the back of the net.

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+185)

You could bet on the obvious player to score for England, Harry Kane, but if you want a different option, consider betting on the English midfielder, Jude Bellingham, to find the back of the net for the second straight match. He has the second-most shots for England in its first match, recording three total shots, with two of them being on target for an expected goals of 0.48. If someone other than Kane scores, there's a great chance it's going to be Bellingham.

Ismael Diaz Anytime Goal (+370)

Panama has some offensive issues, but Ismael Diaz remains their best option. He had two shots on goal for 0.31 expected goals against Ghana, and now Panama will have to lean on him even more as they're desperate for three points when they take on Croatia. Croatia's defense struggled against England, so I'd be surprised if Panama is kept off the score sheet. I love Diaz in this spot as a bit of a dark horse option at +370.

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+180)

Luis Diaz scored once in Colombia's first match of the tournament, but he had 0.36 expected goals while leading Colombia's forwards in shots (2) and touches (47). His 47 touches were more than double the next-closest amongst Colombian forwards. He is somehow still underrated in the betting market and is certainly worth a bet at +180 to score for the second time this tournament.

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