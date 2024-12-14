Bills vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills will face off in a Week 15 showdown which may prove to be a Super Bowl 59 preview.
I broke down the odds and my best bet in my betting preview, and in this article, I'm going to get into my favorite player props, including a play on Lions' running back, Jahmyr Gibbs.
Bills vs. Lions Player Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Longest Reception UNDER 21.5 Yards (-114)
- Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+185)
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Jahmyr Gibbs has started to get the majority of the carries in the Lions' backfield and for good reason. He's averaging 5.71 yards per carry on the season and he's played over 50% of the offensive snaps in four of their last five games.
Now, he gets to face a Bills defense that has allowed 4.7 yards per carry this season, the seventh-highest rate in the NFL. I expect Gibbs to have another big performance on Sunday.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Longest Reception UNDER 21.5 Yards (-114)
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the top receiver for the Lions, but he hasn't necessarily been a deep threat for them. In fact, he's only caught a reception of 21 yards or longer in four of the Lions' 13 games this season. It's also worth noting the Bills have only given up 28 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, the second-fewest amongst all teams.
Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+185)
Khalil Shakir has emerged as the top receiver in Buffalo, fresh off a game where he hauled in five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. If that continues, he's going to have betting value in the touchdown market until oddsmakers price him as the No. 1 receiver he is.
More NFL Week 15 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!