Chiefs vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for Super Bowl 59 (Kansas City Wins Another Nail-Biter)
Enough time has passed since Championship Sunday that we've all cooked up our prediction for how Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Eagles is going to go.
You can back that prediction by placing numerous bets including on the side, the total, and the prop market. But, do you know what would be the most impressive bet you can win? A wager on the exact final score. While it's near impossible to predict, nailing the final score exactly would yield a significant payout and, more importantly, be something you can brag about to all your friends for years to come.
In this article, I'm going to break down which side and total I'm back which will then lead me to my final score prediction. Before I do that, let's take a look at the latest odds for the game.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds for Super Bowl 59
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -124
- Eagles +106
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-105)
- UNDER 48.5 (-115)
Chiefs vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
In my betting preview for the game, I broke down why I'm going to back the Chiefs to win and cover as short favorites:
If you want to handicap this game from a pure analytics perspective, the Eagles are going to be the side you'll land on. They outrank the Chiefs in almost every single category on both sides of the ball except for success rate, third down conversion rate, and sack percentage.
With that being said, I'm going to back Kansas City to complete the three-peat. This is the same story we've seen time and time again. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid may be the best coach-quarterback duo of all time in clutch situations. When they need a big play, they find a way to get it done. Whether it's in the AFC Playoffs or the Super Bowl, they have proven that betting against them is a losing strategy in big games.
Mahomes has recorded an EPA per Play of 0.5 or better in seven playoff starts in his career. That's more than double any other quarterback in NFL history, including Tom Brady, who only has three.
I've bet against the Chiefs in the past two Super Bowls and have lived to regret it both times. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I won't get fooled again.
If I'm going to predict the final score of the game, I also have to predict if the final score is going to go OVER or UNDER 48.5. I'm going to go with the UNDER. These two defenses ranked inside the top four in scoring this season with the Eagles allowing just 17.9 points per game and the Chiefs allowing 19.4.
Both offenses aren't exactly known for explosive plays that result in points being put up in a hurry. The Chiefs lean on their passing game and the Eagles are a run-first team, but both largely opt to move the ball down the field one first down at a time, meaning time will drain from the clock. Typically, for a total to get into the 50s, a game needs at least a few explosive plays to get points on the board.
With all of that in mind, my final score prediction is going to lend itself to both the under cashing and the Chiefs covering the spread.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, Eagles 20
You can bet the above final score prediction at FanDuel at 110-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!