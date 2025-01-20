College Basketball National Championship Preview: What KenPom Says About Title Contenders
As Monday brought the end of the college football season, we can now turn our full attention to the hardwood as college basketball play picks up into the winter.
The competition has been fierce this season with plenty of worthy contenders building strong cases to be NCAA Tournament and National Championship contenders. There appears to be two clear top teams as of this writing, Duke and Auburn, but the NCAA Tournament doesn’t necessarily crown the best team.
However, there are some ways to position you, dear bettor, to find the team’s best suited to win all six (or seven if you are in the First Four) of the ‘Big Dance.’
Let me explain.
KenPom, the advanced metric website that is gospel for college basketball bettors, has been compiling stats since 1999, which you can find here.
Over the past two-plus decades, KenPom has become the market maker for college basketball, but the website's metrics also help indicate overall team quality. There is the team’s overall adjusted efficiency metric as well as one for offense and defense (among others).
Dating back to 2002, all but two teams have been inside KenPom's adjusted offensive and defensive metrics top 20. The teams that win it all are not only elite, but they are balanced and able to win in different ways.
The two teams that didn’t are 2014 Connecticut, paced by a sensational run from Shabazz Napier, and 2021 Baylor, who had a mid-season blip that weighed down the team’s overall rating.
These numbers change with every passing game, and this is a moving target as one bad game can throw a team off of the 20-20 threshold, but the team can also break through as the NCAA Tournament progresses.
We have plenty of time before the bracket is revealed, but if you are starting to ramp up your Futures portfolio, this is a great place to start and track as we continue to get more data on each team.
Below, you will find three different segments I have created for teams. First, the teams that are inside the 20-20 threshold as of Monday, January 20th, followed by teams that are just outside of it with top 40 metrics on each side of the ball. After that, I’ll explain some of the lopsided teams that may make for high-variance outcomes in an NCAA Tournament setting.
Remember, this is an ever-changing list, don't get married to what you've seen too much, and be prepared to pivot as more data comes in. As the season continues, the numbers do become more sticky as teams are more static and entrenched in its season-long data.
Let's set the table for the rest of the college basketball season with a look at my three filters.
2025 National Championship Favorites
Team
Record
KenPom Rank
Bracket Matrix Projected Seed
KenPom AdjO
KenPom AdjD
Natty Odds
Duke
16-2
1
1
3
2
470
Auburn
17-1
2
1
1
18
470
Iowa State
15-2
4
1
11
6
1100
Florida
16-2
5
2
5
15
1700
Illinois
13-5
9
3
19
10
3500
Arizona
11-6
16
6
20
20
5000
The top two teams in the nation fit the bill as strong title contenders, but it appears that Duke is a true cut above everyone else.
Cooper Flagg, the runaway favorite to win National Player of the Year and the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has been outstanding in his first season in Durham. He, along with 7’2” rim protector Khaman Maluach has the team unstoppable on the interior on defense while the offense is well-balanced with elite shot-making across the board.
Auburn is also a surefire contender, paced by a veteran group that was stunned last season in the first round against Yale, but is back even better than last year’s group. It’s worth noting that Auburn may slip in its efficiency marks as the team awaits the return of big man Johni Broome, who suffered an ankle injury a few games back.
The other team that makes up this group is a much improved Iowa State team, which has made a significant leap on offense around far better shot creation on offense. The team is known for its tenacious defense under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, but the offense is playing at a far higher level which makes the team more well-balanced for a deep NCAA Tournament run.
As you can see, a team like Arizona has a steady floor despite not being regarded as a top seed. The Wildcats are lacking some signature wins, but the offensive floor is still elite in Tommy Lloyd’s system that will surely lift the team’s analytical profile as Big 12 play continues.
2025 NCAA Tournament Dark Horse Contenders
Team
Record
KenPom Rank
Bracket Matrix Projected Seed
KenPom AdjO
KenPom AdjD
Natty Odds
Purdue
15-4
10
4
8
21
5000
Michigan
14-4
11
4
14
24
3500
Michigan State
16-2
13
3
21
17
4000
Tennessee
16-2
6
1
22
3
2000
Marquette
15-3
15
2
24
16
4000
Ole Miss
15-3
17
5
27
13
6500
Clemson
15-4
26
8
28
34
12000
Oregon
15-3
25
3
29
30
10000
Maryland
14-5
23
9
31
25
10000
St. Mary's
16-3
27
10
37
29
15000
Texas A&M
14-4
19
4
39
11
6500
Kansas
13-4
7
3
34
4
3500
This group of teams can easily play themselves into the first group of 20-20 rosters, just missing the cut, but still profiling as a well-balanced unit that can navigate the waters of an NCAA Tournament run.
There are different types of teams in this group, some highly touted seeds like Tennessee as well as some teams further down the board like projected No. 8 seed Clemson, who made the Elite Eight last season with a similar roster in place.
This is usually a group of teams that you can buy low on as the season goes on and indicators begin to appear that the team is playing better basketball to improve its numbers to enter the title-contending group. These teams are priced further down the board, but I would flag these teams for potential upticks in play and jump on board ahead of the price move in the Futures market as more attention surrounds these games.
Team
Record
KenPom Rank
Bracket Matrix Projected Seed
KenPom AdjO
KenPom AdjD
Natty Odds
Kentucky
14-4
20
2
2
84
1700
Alabama
15-3
8
2
4
43
1400
Gonzaga
14-6
14
6
6
60
3500
UConn
13-5
7
5
7
128
3500
Villanova
12-7
52
N/A
9
178
15000
Iowa
12-6
54
11
15
159
30000
Mississippi State
15-3
22
4
16
45
6500
Baylor
11-6
24
6
17
58
12000
Missouri
15-3
28
8
18
61
10000
Cincinnati
12-5
40
N/A
132
7
20000
St. John's
16-3
18
8
54
5
4000
UC-Irvine
17-2
57
12
181
8
50000
San Diego State
11-5
43
9
129
9
20000
UCLA
12-6
31
8
74
12
15000
Georgia
14-4
35
7
79
14
12000
West Virginia
13-4
36
7
78
19
10000
This next group of teams are typically ones I am wary of.
As you can see above, these teams are lopsided and reliant on one side of the ball.
Take Kentucky, for example, who has among the best offenses in the country and is capable of scoring more than 100 points on a high-level defense in Florida earlier this season. However, the defense is incredibly poor and can’t be trusted down the stretch of high-leverage games. Take the Alabama game last Saturday at home, for example, a 102-97 defeat.
Similarly, Alabama is on this list! The Crimson Tide are a high-powered offense that can blow a team out, but when the offense is having an off-night, it can struggle to win at all. Last season, the Nate Oats’ bunch had the same profile that resulted in a torrid streak to the Final Four, but eventually flamed out to a more complete team (UConn).
These teams can go on deep NCAA Tournament runs, but they are also ones that are ripe for early exits if the wrong matchup comes along. Take defensive-minded UCLA, who has the highest turnover rate of any defense in the nation. However, the offense is a huge issue and if the team meets an offense that can handle the Bruins ball pressure, the team can be ripe for an early exit.
