Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets (Best Fun Bets To Place On Super Bowl 59)
The Super Bowl is more than just a football game which means us bettors have more than just the action on the field to bet on.
There are an almost countless amount of prop bets to wager on for the big game, including some fun exotic props that have little to nothing to do with the actual result of the game. If you're looking to place a few of those type of bets, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorites.
Keep in mind that being able to bet on these props varies state by state. There are some that won't be available in some states and others that are wildly available. If you are able to bet these props, do so responsibly, these wagers are purely meant for entertainment purposes only.
Best Fun Bets for Super Bowl 59
- Gatorade Color Dumped on Winning Coach: Orange (+250) via DraftKings
- Kendrick Lamar First Song Performed at Halftime: TV OFF (+750) via FanDuel Canada
- Total Players With Pass Attempt OVER 2.5 (+170) via Caesars
- Coin Toss Result: Heads (-102) via BetMGM
Gatorade Color Dumped on Winning Coach: Orange (+250)
Purple was used in the last two Super Bowls when the Chiefs won, but I'm going to change things up and go with an old classic; Orange. Orange remains the most popular color used in Super Bowl history and it had a dynasty when it was used four times between Super Bowl 44 and Super Bowl 50.
It was also the color used by the Chiefs in their first Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era when they beat the San Francisco 49ers, so why not go back to what color they started with?
Kendrick Lamar First Song Performed at Halftime: TV OFF
Kendrick doesn't consistently use the same song to start his set list at concerts, so your guess is as good as any,
I'm going to lean toward "TV Off" at +750 solely based on one line of lyrics included in the final verse. The last line of the final verse, "Walk in New Orleans with the etiquette of LA, yellin;" could be a fitting way to kick off the halftime performance at the Caesars Superdome. At +750 odds, I'm willing to take a shot on that being the case.
Total Players With Pass Attempt OVER 2.5 (+170)
Teams bring out all the tools they have in the Super Bowl and it's not uncommon for a team to run a trick play that results in a non-quarterback throwing a pass. We also have a chance of winning this bet if a starting quarterback goes down with an injury and with Hurts nursing a knee injury, that's not outside the realm of possibility.
Coin Toss Result: Heads (-102)
You're either a "heads" person or a "tails" person and rarely do you switch. Personally, I'm a heads guy and I love that they're behind the "tails" tally by three for all-time Super Bowl tosses. You would think that eventually, the results would be at 50-50, so I'm going to take heads to take one step further in the direction of evening the score with the tails.
With that being said, it's a literal coin toss. Unless you can tell the future, there's no edge to be had. Have some fun and bet whichever side you feel good about.
Remember, tails never fails. Until it does.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
More Super Bowl Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!