Insights from the Book: Bettors Predict Chiefs vs. Lions Super Bowl LIX
Sharp bettors and public bettors alike are betting on a Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl.
According to the latest data from BetMGM, the Chiefs are the favorites to win it all, moving from +750 at opening to +600 today. 15% of tickets at the sportsbook are backing Kansas City to run it back.
Perhaps even more telling: 20.9% of the handle (money) is also on the Chiefs, indicating sharp bettors are also buying into a modern dynasty for Kansas City. Detroit comes in with the second-highest ticket share for the Super Bowl (11.2%) and the second-highest share of the handle (11.3%).
When these two teams squared off last season, the Lions edged the Chiefs 21-20.
It's no surpise the Chiefs are also AFC favorites once again at +300. Nearly 30% of the money is on Kansas CIty to win the conference.
Despite the 49ers being the NFC favorites (+275), the Lions have the highest share of the tickets in the conference with 26.8% of the share. Detroit also has 28.2% of the handle to win the NFC.
Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite for NFL MVP in 2024, according to BetMGM.
Mahomes’s odds have improved since opening at +600, and the two-time regular season MVP now has +500 odds to win a third. Mahomes also has the highest number of tickets at 13.3% and the highest handle (money) at 15.7% to take home his third regular-season MVP award.
Needless to say, the sportsbook will have their rooting interests elsewhere.
Other interesting movement
The Houston Texans have jumped to +1400 for Super Bowl LIX after opening at +2500. The Green Bay Packers have moved to +1600 after opening at +1600.
A bet on a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Super Bowl pays +2500 at DraftKings.
A bet on a Texans/Packers Super Bowl pays +9000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.