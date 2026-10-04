Lions vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 4 (Bet on Bryce Young)

A ton of star players are set to take the field on Sunday Night Football as the Detroit Lions hit the road to battle the Carolina Panthers in a matchup between two teams with playoff hopes in the NFC.

Last season Detroit finished in last place in the NFC North, but it's off to a solid start this season, winning two of its first three games.

It'll take on a Panthers team and former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who won the NFC South last season, but have dropped two of their first three games in 2026.

The Lions are favored on the road in this matchup, but the Panthers are looking to continue a crazy 12-game streak where they have covered the spread following a straight up loss. It dates back all the way to the 2024 season.

If you're not sold on a side for this matchup, don't worry, there are plenty of player props to consider, especially with MVP candidate Jahmyr Gibbs off to a terrific start this season for the Lions.

Oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring game with a total set at 51.5, which should be good for some player prop overs.

These two teams both rank in the top half of the league in EPA/Play, but their defenses have struggled so far in 2026.

Let's take a look at where I'm leaning in the prop market for this primetime matchup between the Lions and Panthers.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Panthers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 97.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Bryce Young OVER 249.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 7+ Receptions (-157)

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 97.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

The Panthers’ defense ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per carry allowed this season (5.7), which is great news for MVP candidate Jahmyr Gibbs.

The star running back has moved all the way down to +2800 to win the MVP this season, and he’s coming off a 99-yard performance against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Gibbs has cleared 97.5 rushing yards in two of his three games in 2026, and he’s taking on a defense that is 28th in EPA/Rush and last in rushing yards allowed (580) through three weeks.

I’m not going to overthink this prop, especially since Gibbs has handled 20 or more carries in two of his three games while playing over 75 percent of the Lions’ offensive snaps.

Bryce Young OVER 249.5 Passing Yards (-111)

I love this line for Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, who has thrown for over 250 yards in each of his first three games this season.

Young has 361, 287, and 291 yards in his three games, and Carolina is 13th in the NFL in EPA/Pass. Young has attempted at least 36 passes in each game, and he may need to throw the ball a ton against a high-powered Lions offense that has scored 31 points in every game in 2026.

The Lions’ defense has struggled against the pass (27th in EPA/Pass), so Dave Canales’ offense should look to the air in Week 4. No team in the NFL has allowed more passing yards than Detroit (898), and Young has easily cleared this total even in a loss to Cleveland.

I’m buying the former No. 1 overall pick, as he looks to have turned a corner a bit in his fourth NFL season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 7+ Receptions (-157)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been targeted 35 times over the first three weeks of the 2026 season, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to any receptions prop.

The star wideout has 10, nine and four catches in his three games, receiving at least eight targets in each matchup.

Now, he takes on a short-handed Carolina secondary that is down star cornerback Jaycee Horn. That should open the door for St. Brown to get a lot of favorable matchups, and he’s been a catch machine in his NFL career, racking up 115 or more in each of the last three seasons.

He’s an easy bet at this line in what could be a shootout in Week 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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