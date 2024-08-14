SI

Sam Darnold's NFL MVP Odds Skyrocket Following J.J. McCarthy Injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has seen his MVP odds skyrocket since rookie J.J. McCarthy went down with a knee injury.

Peter Dewey

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy's meniscus injury has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL futures market, including the odds for the league's MVP award.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy was battling with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job with the Minnesota Vikings before it was reported that he'd need surgery on a torn meniscus.

McCarthy's odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award plummeted as a result, and now it appears that Darnold is moving up the ladder to win NFL MVP this season.

Sam Darnold NFL MVP Odds

At BetMGM Sportsbook, Darnold has moved from +5000 to +2000 to win the NFL MVP in the 2024 season.

It appears that oddsmakers are preparing for Darnold to not only open the season as the Vikings' starter, but he could spend a good chunk of the season in the role.

If Darnold thrives in the starting job while McCarthy is on the shelf, it's going to be hard for the Vikings to take him out if they have a chance to make the playoffs.

For one better, this odds movement is terrific news. Last month, a bettor placed $250 on Darnold at 300-1 odds to win the NFL MVP award. Now, that bet looks like a pretty solid value with Darnold all but guaranteed to start in Week 1.

The Vikings quarterback is still a longshot to win MVP -- and he's never really played at that level in his NFL career -- but he is gaining some steam in the MVP market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting