Sam Darnold's NFL MVP Odds Skyrocket Following J.J. McCarthy Injury
J.J. McCarthy's meniscus injury has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL futures market, including the odds for the league's MVP award.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy was battling with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job with the Minnesota Vikings before it was reported that he'd need surgery on a torn meniscus.
McCarthy's odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award plummeted as a result, and now it appears that Darnold is moving up the ladder to win NFL MVP this season.
Sam Darnold NFL MVP Odds
At BetMGM Sportsbook, Darnold has moved from +5000 to +2000 to win the NFL MVP in the 2024 season.
It appears that oddsmakers are preparing for Darnold to not only open the season as the Vikings' starter, but he could spend a good chunk of the season in the role.
If Darnold thrives in the starting job while McCarthy is on the shelf, it's going to be hard for the Vikings to take him out if they have a chance to make the playoffs.
For one better, this odds movement is terrific news. Last month, a bettor placed $250 on Darnold at 300-1 odds to win the NFL MVP award. Now, that bet looks like a pretty solid value with Darnold all but guaranteed to start in Week 1.
The Vikings quarterback is still a longshot to win MVP -- and he's never really played at that level in his NFL career -- but he is gaining some steam in the MVP market.
