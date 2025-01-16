Taylor Swift Expected to Attend Chiefs vs. Texans is Amazing News for Chiefs Bettors
Music superstar Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs divisional round playoff game on Saturday to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, play against the Houston Texans, giving Chiefs bettors everywhere plenty of reason to rejoice.
The Chiefs have a sterling outright record and are also profitable against the spread when Swift is in attendance. While basing a bet on who’s in the stands (or suite in this case) isn’t a wise proposition, it is worth noting.
Chiefs vs Texans Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -450
- Texans +360
Spread
- Chiefs -8.5 (-108)
- Texans +8.5 (-112)
The Chiefs are huge favorites to beat the Texans. Their -450 moneyline odds at FanDuel represent an 81.8% implied probability of occurring and the last 18 favorites of seven or more points are 18-0 in the NFL playoffs.
Swift has attended 19 Chiefs games since she and Kelce started dating and the Chiefs are 16-3 overall, including 3-0 in the playoffs, in those games. That’s an 81.25 winning percentage!
More important for bettors looking at the spread, the Chiefs are 11-7-1 against the spread in games Swift attends. That’s a 60.53 win percentage, which is better than most professional bettors.
Sports Illustrated NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is bucking the trend. He’s taking the Texans to beat the Chiefs outright, making a bold call in his betting preview of the game. Here’s one of the reasons why:
The Chiefs' biggest strength is their third down offense. Patrick Mahomes thrives on third down and their offense is third in the NFL in the area. If the Texans can pull off their upset, it'll be because of their third down defense which ranks third in the NFL, keeping teams to converting third downs at a rate of just 35.5%. They're also fourth in opponent EPA on third down and third in opponent third down success rate.
Pat McAfee interviewed Kelce earlier this week and asked, "Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we're talking about."
"Oh yeah, you know it, baby," Kelce replied. "It's playoff football, man."
That, of course, doesn’t guarantee Swift will be there, but certainly suggests she will be.
The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC and coming off what amounts to two bye weeks after resting their players in Week 18 followed by the actual bye they earned by being the top seed. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 13-4 straight up and 8-9 against the spread coming off a bye week in his head coaching career with Kansas City.
The Texans lost to the Chiefs 27-19 in Week 16 and didn’t play great down the stretch of the regular season, going 4-5. But they’re coming off their most impressive performance of the season, manhandling the Chargers 32-12 in last week’s wild card game.
Whether you’re backing the Chiefs because Swift is expected to be there or you did some actual research, the numbers say they win the majority of the time she’s in attendance and cover the spread at an exceptional rate too. We’ll see if those stats hold up on the field.
