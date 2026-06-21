World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Spain-Saudi Arabia, Belgium-Iran, and More)

Sunday may be a day of rest for some, but not for the World Cup. We have four matches set to take place again today as the second round of the Group Stage continues.

I have a bet locked in for all four matches, so let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spain -2.5 (-103) vs. Saudi Arabia

Belgium vs. Iran OVER 2.5 (-118)

Uruguay -1.5 (+146) vs. Cape Verde

New Zealand vs. Egypt Both Teams to Score (+120)

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Best Bet

Now is the time to buy low on Spain. Don't look too much into their draw against Cape Verde. They dominated that game, finishing with an expected goal differential of +2.69, which was the highest mark amongst all first-round games, even higher than Germany (+2.25), which won its match by a score of 7-1.

Spain will come out firing against a Saudi Arabia team that had the third-lowest expected goal differential at -2.11 against Uruguay. I'm willing to bet the Spanish completing run away with the win in dominant fashion.

Pick: Spain -2.5 (-103)

Belgium vs. Iran Best Bet

Both Belgium and Iran played a wide-open style of soccer in their first matches of the tournament. Belgium had an expected goals of 0.62, but an expected goals against of 0.33. Iran was even more exaggerated with an expected goals of 0.75 with an expected goals against of 0.77.

If both teams continue that style of play when they face each other, we could be in for a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (-118)

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Best Bet

If you think Cape Verde can do what they did against Spain, think again. They had every break go their way, backed by one of the best goaltender performances you'll ever see. Their expected goal differential of -2.69 was the worst amongst all teams in the opening round of games, so I think their dreams of advancing will come crashing down when they face a Uruguay team that had an expected goal differential of +2.11 against Saudi Arabia, a team that is far better than Cape Verde.

I love that we can bet on Uruguay to win by at least two goals at +146. I wouldn't be surprised if this ends in a blowout.

Pick: Uruguay -1.5 (+146)

New Zealand vs. Egypt Best Bet

I don't know if New Zealand is going to do enough to win this game, but they managed +0.77 expected goals in their first game against Iran, the eighth-highest mark amongst all teams in the first round of the group stage. Their defense was bad, but if they can continue their aggressive offensive style of soccer, I'm willing to bet on both teams finding the back of the net at least once in this match.

Pick: Both Teams to Score (+120)

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