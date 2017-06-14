Boxing

Where is the Mayweather-McGregor fight?

Jeremy Woo
32 minutes ago

The long-anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will go down August 26 in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved August 26 as the date for a Mayweather Promotions fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena, NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told Fox Sports

Yahoo’s Kevin Iole and Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the fight is done and finalized, with an official announcement imminent. 

The fight was long-rumored in the works, with some reported debate about the payouts and stakes. The MMA star makes the move into boxing to face 40-year-old Mayweather, who retired in September 2015. British tabloid The Sun ran a story in May 2016 claiming that the two were “on the verge of agreeing [to a] billion dollar mega-fight.” UFC president Dana White swiftly shot down the rumors and Mayweather admitted to planting the story

Talk of a bout heated up significantly in January when McGregor said he expected his next fight to be a boxing match against Mayweather. Floyd said in March that he was “officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters