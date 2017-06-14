Where is the Mayweather-McGregor fight?

The long-anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will go down August 26 in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved August 26 as the date for a Mayweather Promotions fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena, NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told Fox Sports.

Yahoo’s Kevin Iole and Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the fight is done and finalized, with an official announcement imminent.

The fight was long-rumored in the works, with some reported debate about the payouts and stakes. The MMA star makes the move into boxing to face 40-year-old Mayweather, who retired in September 2015. British tabloid The Sun ran a story in May 2016 claiming that the two were “on the verge of agreeing [to a] billion dollar mega-fight.” UFC president Dana White swiftly shot down the rumors and Mayweather admitted to planting the story.