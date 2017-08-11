The biggest fight of 2017 from a financial perspective is just two weeks away, and both boxers are doing their best to help make it the highest-selling Pay-Per-View event ever.

Unbeaten welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather remains a strong consensus favorite to defeat two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor at -550 (bet $550 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

This despite the fact that a majority of the public has been putting their money on McGregor to drive down the line.

Mayweather recently said that McGregor has an edge on paper, based mainly on the age and size differences. The 40-year-old Mayweather has not entered the boxing ring in nearly two years.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old McGregor last stepped foot in the Octagon last November when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round to win the lightweight title at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In addition, McGregor is an inch taller than Mayweather and has a two-inch reach advantage as well. The Irishman is a bigger man without a doubt, although his boxing experience leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to handicapping this matchup.

Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 as a pro boxer with 26 knockouts, none of which have taken place since he stopped Victor Ortiz in the fourth round in September 2011.

Many believe McGregor’s only real path to victory is via knockout. So it is no surprise to see the method of victory betting prop on him winning by KO, TKO or DQ only slightly higher (+500) than to win overall (+375).

The most favorable method of victory according to oddsmakers is Mayweather by KO, TKO or DQ at -150, with him winning by decision or technical decision rated the second most likely result at +230.

Those bettors who subscribe to conspiracy theories and believe that this bout could possibly end in a draw to set up an easy blockbuster rematch could get +3300. Furthermore, a McGregor decision or technical decision win is worth +1000.

For the record, McGregor has gone to the third round in an MMA match just twice in 24 fights.