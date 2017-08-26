Boxing

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight: Live Stream, Watch Online

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

The big fight is finally here: Conor McGregor will face Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night in Las Vegas in one of the most-hyped fights ever. 

Mayweather—undefeated over his career—is a big favorite, but don't count out McGregor. Either way, expect fireworks. 

The fight will be shown exclusively on Showtime, which is charging $99.95 for high definition and $89.95 for standard definition. But you can also watch the fight with a Showtime live stream, which also requires a payment. 

The undercard begins at 9 p.m. ET. Mayweather and McGregor are set to enter the ring around 11 p.m. ET. 

See how to watch the fight online below. 

Live stream

TV: Showtime

Watch online: Watch live online through Showtime

 

