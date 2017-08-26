Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally fight on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The much-hyped fight came after months of speculation. Even though it's still unclear what will happen on Saturday night, it's not too early to speculate about a second fight.

Mayweather is 40, and technically he came out of retirement to fight McGregor. McGregor is 29, but he's not traditionally a boxer, so it remains to be seen whether he'll continue boxing or return to UFC. In one trash–talk exchange, McGregor taunted Mayweather by saying he'd force him to fight in the octagon.

A rematch might be unlikely. But it's certainly possible: After all, it seemed unlikely that McGregor and Mayweather would fight in the first place. The biggest factor? The potential payout from a second fight could very well be too massive for either fighter to turn down.

We'll have to wait and see.