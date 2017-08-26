Boxing

Start of Mayweather-McGregor Fight Delayed Due to Pay-Per-View Issues

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Saturday night’s much-ballyhooed fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will start later than expected due to pay-per-view issues, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio reports.

Showtime is broadcasting the event along with UFC’s Fight Pass platform, which tweeted the following earlier on Saturday. 

Showtime issued an official statement, noting that they did not expect a long delay.

Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Pacquiao was also delayed due to similar streaming issues. It’s unclear exactly how many viewers are being affected by the problem.

This post will be updated.

