Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight

Saturday night’s much-ballyhooed fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will start later than expected due to pay-per-view issues, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio reports.

Showtime is broadcasting the event along with UFC’s Fight Pass platform, which tweeted the following earlier on Saturday.

.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017

Showtime issued an official statement, noting that they did not expect a long delay.

A statement from Showtime Sports on the delay of the Mayweather-McGregor main event. pic.twitter.com/vkCUGtuWOX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 27, 2017

Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Pacquiao was also delayed due to similar streaming issues. It’s unclear exactly how many viewers are being affected by the problem.

