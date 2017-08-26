Where is Floyd Mayweather From?

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will meet in the ring on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Mayweather is originally from Grand Rapids, Mich., while Mayweather is from Ireland. Mayweather, 40, was born in Grand Rapids.

Mayweather is a heavy favorite to beat McGregor, who is traditionally a UFC fighter. Mayweather is undefeated over his career.

Saturday's fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is available for purchase on Showtime.

You can also follow along with SI.com's live blog.