Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez drew Saturday night's highly anticipated middleweight boxing match after 12 rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The judges had it at 118-110 for Alvarez, 115-113 for Golovkin and then 114-114 It for the split draw.

Golovkin is now 37-0-1 with 33 knockouts. Alvarez is now 49–1–2 with the only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The draw marks Golovkin's 19th title defense, which puts him just one shy of the all-time division record that is held by Bernard Hopkins. The Kazakhstan native holds onto three of the four major middleweight title belts.

Before Saturday's match, GGG had won 23 consecutive fights by either knockout or RTD.​ Alvarez had won seven straight fights after his loss to Mayweather. Canelo’s most recent fight was an unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in which Canelo won every round. This was his first career fight at 160 pounds.​

Golovkin had been waiting for the fight for years but organizers had been dismissive of putting him and Alvarez in the ring together until the time was right. On Saturday night, it was worth the wait.

