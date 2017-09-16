Canelo-GGG: Alvarez May Struggle to Take Golovkin the Distance

Gennady Golovkin was the first to take the ring for his middleweight title fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

He came out to "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes.

You can watch Canelo's walkout here.

Golovkin, the favorite in the fight, is defending his middleweight title for the 19th time. GGG holds the IBO, IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight world championships. Prior to his most recent fight against Daniel Jacobs, which he won by decision, GGG had won 23 consecutive fights by either knockout or RTD.

Alvarez has won seven straight fights after his lone career loss to Floyd Mayweather. Canelo’s last fight was an unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in which Canelo won every round. This is his first career fight at 160 pounds.

You can follow along with all of Saturday’s action on SI.com’s live blog.