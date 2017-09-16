Boxing

How old is Gennady Golovkin?

Canelo Alvarez Has Chance to Become Mainstream Superstar With Fight Against GGG
Gennady Golovkin was born on April 8, 1982 in Karaganda, Kazakh SSR, Soviet Union. The area is now known as Karagandy, Kazakhstan.

He started fighting at eight years old. He will be 35 years old when he steps into the ring against Saul Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 16 for one of the most highly-anticipated boxing matches in recent history. Alvarez will be 27 years old.

Golovkin has a record of 37-0, 33 KO. He will be putting his WBA, IBF and WBC middleweight titles on the line against Alvarez.

Golovkin has been boxing professionally since 2005.

