Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Buys Beverly Hills Mansion for $25.5 Million

2:11 | Boxing
Mayweather-McGregor: Unorthodox Fight Gives Fans Their Money's Worth
Chris Chavez
20 minutes ago

With a major check coming in the mail for his victory over Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills for $25.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The property is more than half an acre with a 15,096-square-foot home and was listed at $28.95 million. A guest home, pool house and swimming pool can also be found on the property. Mayweather spent an additional $500,000 on furnishing the home.

Mayweather is believed to have netted a $100 million purse for his win last month, which improved his career boxing record to 50–0. He came out of retirement at 40 years old and afterwards said that he has not plans of fighting again.

Mayweather also has homes in Las Vegas and Miami.

