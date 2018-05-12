Twitter's in Awe of Lomachenko's TKO to Win Lightweight Title

Lomachenko TKO'd Jorge Linares to win the WBA lightweight title.

By Jenna West
May 12, 2018

Vasiliy Lomachenko won the WBA lightweight title with a total knockout over Jorge Linares on Saturday.

Lomachenko, known as the pound-for-pound king, became the fastest boxer to win titles in three separate weight divisions in just his 12th professional fight.

The Ukranian boxer knocked out Linares in the tenth round with a left cross to the body after eight straight punches. Linares fell to his knees and couldn't get back up as the referee counted him off at 2:08.

Twitter went wild over Lomachenko staking his place in boxing history.

Earlier in the match, Lomachenko was knocked down in Round 6 by Linares but got back up. 

