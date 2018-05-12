Vasiliy Lomachenko won the WBA lightweight title with a total knockout over Jorge Linares on Saturday.

Lomachenko, known as the pound-for-pound king, became the fastest boxer to win titles in three separate weight divisions in just his 12th professional fight.

The Ukranian boxer knocked out Linares in the tenth round with a left cross to the body after eight straight punches. Linares fell to his knees and couldn't get back up as the referee counted him off at 2:08.

The TKO that made Lomachenko the new WBA lightweight world champion. 💥🥊 #LinaresLoma pic.twitter.com/xXSt22Ni4g — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2018

Twitter went wild over Lomachenko staking his place in boxing history.

I bet Lomachenko could out swim a shark!



The man is ridiculous #LinaresLoma — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) May 13, 2018

Lomachenko showed he's human at 135 pounds against a truly elite Linares. He also rose to the occasion with incredible skill and relentlessness.



What a fight. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) May 13, 2018

Damn!! #Lomachenko hit #Linares with that body shot like them baby ribs hit me last night... he went down!! #LomachenkoLinares #Boxing — Victor “Big Daddy” Zaragoza (@BigDaddyZSports) May 13, 2018

There's talent and then there's Vasyl Lomachenko. There's nobody in combat sports, maybe sports as a whole, with his combination of raw gifts, technical skill, and the ability to read and adjust. — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) May 13, 2018

What a promoter's dream Lomachenko is.



Nearly perfect amateur. Double gold Olympic champ.



In 1st ESPN fight, scores TKO.



In 2nd ESPN bout, makes another double gold medalist quit.



In 3rd ESPN fight, gets pushed, then scores liver shot stoppage.



This is how stars are born. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 13, 2018

I still think Lomachenko has been sent by Skynet to seek and destroy anyone dumb enough to step into a boxing ring with him. He’s incredible. #LinaresLoma — Joe Lago (@joelago) May 13, 2018

Earlier in the match, Lomachenko was knocked down in Round 6 by Linares but got back up.