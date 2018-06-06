Conor McGregor revealed that he almost returned to UFC last month until "something came up."

In an Instagram post, McGregor discussed his No. 4 spot on Forbes' highest-paid athletes list for 2017 and how he would have landed higher if he fought in an "agreed May 12th bout in Rio de Janiero." McGregor went on to say that the fight did not happen because "something came up."

The fight would have most likely been with Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight championship. McGregor could have potentially won a title in a third class in the fight, which no UFC fighter has accomplished.

McGregor has not fought for UFC since November 2016, although he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in August 2017.

He was stripped of his featherweight belt that he won in December 2015 against Jose Aldo and his lightweight belt from a second-round TKO of Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 after he did not defend them.

The "something" that possibly came up could have been an April incident where McGregor attacked a bus after being stripped of his lightweight belt. The incident happened at a UFC 223 media day event at the Barclays Center. McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief and is due in court on June 14.