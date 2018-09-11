The highly anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is almost here. The two stars will fight in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15.

After last year's match ended in a draw, the two boxers have since exchanged plenty of verbal jabs over Alvarez's six-month suspension for testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

As the rematch date nears, the latest odds from Westgate are out. Golovkin is favored to win at -150 over Alvarez, who is +130.

Westgate has also released odds predicting all of the ways the match could end.

Here are the odds for GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez II outcomes:

Draw: +2,000

Alvarez over 11.5 rounds: -240

Golovkin under 11.5 rounds: +200

Alvarez winning by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Alvarez winning by decision: +180

Golovkin winning by KO/TKO/DQ: +160

Golovkin winning by decision: +200