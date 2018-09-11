Find out the latest odds for GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez II.
The highly anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is almost here. The two stars will fight in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15.
After last year's match ended in a draw, the two boxers have since exchanged plenty of verbal jabs over Alvarez's six-month suspension for testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.
As the rematch date nears, the latest odds from Westgate are out. Golovkin is favored to win at -150 over Alvarez, who is +130.
Westgate has also released odds predicting all of the ways the match could end.
Here are the odds for GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez II outcomes:
Draw: +2,000
Alvarez over 11.5 rounds: -240
Golovkin under 11.5 rounds: +200
Alvarez winning by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Alvarez winning by decision: +180
Golovkin winning by KO/TKO/DQ: +160
Golovkin winning by decision: +200