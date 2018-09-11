Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II Odds: Betting Lines, Predictions for Rematch

Find out the latest odds for GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez II.

By Jenna West
September 11, 2018

The highly anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is almost here. The two stars will fight in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15.

After last year's match ended in a draw, the two boxers have since exchanged plenty of verbal jabs over Alvarez's six-month suspension for testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

As the rematch date nears, the latest odds from Westgate are out. Golovkin is favored to win at -150 over Alvarez, who is +130.

Westgate has also released odds predicting all of the ways the match could end.

Here are the odds for GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez II outcomes:

Draw: +2,000

Alvarez over 11.5 rounds: -240

Golovkin under 11.5 rounds: +200

Alvarez winning by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Alvarez winning by decision: +180

Golovkin winning by KO/TKO/DQ: +160

Golovkin winning by decision: +200

