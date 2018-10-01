Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas and admitted in an ESPN interview that he was a "little bit angry" heading into the matchup. He vowed to humble his opponent after McGregor ridiculed and insulted Nurmagomedov's family, faith and native of Dagestan during a recent UFC press conference.

"I'm going to make him humble, teach him, sometimes slap him, make him tired," Nurmagomedov said. "When he's tired he always gives up."

Nurmagomedov (26-0) called McGregor (21-3) a "drunk" after the latter openly consumed a small amount of his new line of whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, during the press conference. He then continued his war of words with McGregor by suggesting that, in addition to drinking, McGregor excessively used drugs.

"At press conference, he look like drunk guy. It's crazy," Nurmagomedov said. "It's very interesting. How you want to fight when you use lot of drugs and whiskey? How you want to fight 25 minutes? This is not boxing, brother. I'm going to be close all the time. This is not a distance fight with Nate Diaz. This is completely different."

"He can say whatever he want. When some alcoholic guy is talking about something, people don't care about this," Nurmagomedov added. "I don't care about what he's talking about. He wants to make me nervous, this is part of his game. Of course, I'm a little bit angry, but you have to control your emotion."

Nurmagomedov's comments are the latest in a heated history between the two fighters. In April, McGregor and his teammates threw several objects at Nurmagomedov's bus in Brooklyn, shattering one of its windows. McGregor was arrested and later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor will come face-to-face on Thursday for the UFC's final news conference in Las Vegas.