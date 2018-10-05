How to Watch Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme: Live Stream, Time

Figure out how you can watch the welterweight fight between Jessie Vargas and Thomas Dulorme on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 05, 2018

The bout between welterweights Jessie Vargas and Thomas Dulorme will be the main event on the DAZN fight card on Saturday.

Vargas enters this contest after taking part in the first draw of his career. In his match against Adrien Broner on April 21, two judges had the fight scored 114-114 while the other had it 115-113 in favor of Broner.

Prior to that match, Vargas spent his last four fights alternating losses and wins, starting with his first career defeat in his June 27, 2015 match against Timothy Bradley Jr. That unanimous decision loss was followed up by a ninth-round TKO over Sadam Ali, and then another unanimous decision defeat, this time at the hands of Manny Pacquiao on Nov. 5, 2016. Vargas's last win came against Aaron Herrera on Dec. 15, 2017, when he won all 10 rounds to pick up his own victory by unanimous decision. For his career, the 29-year-old is 28-2-1 with 10 KOs.

Dulorme comes into this contest at 24-3 after going 2-2 in his last four fights. It has been 14 months since Dulorme was last in the ring to take on Yordenis Ugas in a fight that saw Ugas get the unanimous decision after the scheduled 10 rounds. Dulorme had picked up knockouts in his two fights before that, first besting Jesus Gurrola on June 18, 2016, and then Brian Jones on Jan. 14, 2017. The fight before that winning streak was Dulorme's second career knockout loss. Terence Crawford remained undefeated by getting the sixth-round TKO back in April 2015.

The 28-year-old Dulorme is an inch shorter than the 5'11" Vargas, but Dulorme's 73-inch reach is two inches longer than Vargas's. With 16 career knockouts, Dulorme also has the slight advantage over Vargas in that department.

The undercard for Saturday's fight in Chicago features Daniel Roman vs. Gavin McDonnell, Jarrell Miller vs. Tomasz Adamek and Artur Beterbiev defending his world light heavyweight title against Callum Johnson.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch live online on DAZN Matchroom Boxing. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial.

