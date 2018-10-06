Here's how you can watch "Monster" Naoya Inoue defend his WBA batamweight title against Juan Carlos Payano on Sunday, Oct. 7.
Nayoa "Monster" Inoue is set to make his first defense of the World Boxing Association world bantamweight title belt against Juan Carlos Payano on Sunday, Oct. 7 in Yokohama, Japan. The draw is a first-round fight of the World Boxing Super Series tournament.
Inoue, 25, enters the fight 16-0 (14 KOs). In his latest bout, he defeated Jamie McDonnell with a first-round technical knockout to secure the WBA world bantamweight title in May. It marked the shortest fight Inoue had fought in since his second-career fight, when he defeated Bunnam Thammakhun with a first-round knockout in January 2013. Inoue, who's making his WBSS debut, will have a sort of homefield advantage in Sunday's fight, which is set to take place in his hometown of Yokohama.
Payano, 34, enters the contest 20-1 (nine KOs). He has won three straight matches. His latest victory was a unanimous decision against then-undefeated Mike Pania in March. Inoue will mark the third different undefeated fighter Payano has faced in his eight-year pro career. He also faced Rau'shee Warren twice, once in 2016 and again in 2017. Their first matchup finished in a split decision, but Warren won the second via majority decision, marking the first loss in Payano's career.
While there is a nine-year age gap between the two opponents, Inoue and Payano have a similar frame with both being listed at 5'5". Inoue has a longer reach at 67.5", compared to Payano's 64.5". Inoue employs a orthodox stance; Payano uses southpaw. Although Inoue is less experienced (92 rounds) than Payano (137), the Japanese packs a bigger punch. He's knocked out 88% of his opponents.
How to Watch
Time: Sunday, 7 a.m. ET
Live stream: Watch live online on DAZN. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial.