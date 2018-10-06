How to Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Juan Carlos Payano: Preview, Live Stream, Time

Here's how you can watch "Monster" Naoya Inoue defend his WBA batamweight title against Juan Carlos Payano on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Kaelen Jones
October 06, 2018

Nayoa "Monster" Inoue is set to make his first defense of the World Boxing Association world bantamweight title belt against Juan Carlos Payano on Sunday, Oct. 7 in Yokohama, Japan. The draw is a first-round fight of the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

Inoue, 25, enters the fight 16-0 (14 KOs). In his latest bout, he defeated Jamie McDonnell with a first-round technical knockout to secure the WBA world bantamweight title in May. It marked the shortest fight Inoue had fought in since his second-career fight, when he defeated Bunnam Thammakhun with a first-round knockout in January 2013. Inoue, who's making his WBSS debut, will have a sort of homefield advantage in Sunday's fight, which is set to take place in his hometown of Yokohama.

Payano, 34, enters the contest 20-1 (nine KOs). He has won three straight matches. His latest victory was a unanimous decision against then-undefeated Mike Pania in March. Inoue will mark the third different undefeated fighter Payano has faced in his eight-year pro career. He also faced Rau'shee Warren twice, once in 2016 and again in 2017. Their first matchup finished in a split decision, but Warren won the second via majority decision, marking the first loss in Payano's career.

While there is a nine-year age gap between the two opponents, Inoue and Payano have a similar frame with both being listed at 5'5". Inoue has a longer reach at 67.5", compared to Payano's 64.5". Inoue employs a orthodox stance; Payano uses southpaw. Although Inoue is less experienced (92 rounds) than Payano (137), the Japanese packs a bigger punch. He's knocked out 88% of his opponents.

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, 7 a.m. ET

Live stream: Watch live online on DAZN. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial.

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)