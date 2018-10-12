Watch: Terence Crawford Throws Ridiculous Punch, Misses Jose Benavidez at Weigh-In

Screenshot/Twitter

There were fireworks at the weigh-in for Crawford and Benavidez, who will fight for the WBO Welterweight title on Saturday.

By Jenna West
October 12, 2018

Fireworks exploded at a weigh-in between Terence Crawford and Jose Benavidez on Friday.

While standing face-to-face on the stage, Benavidez said something to Crawford and shoved him. Crawford retaliated with a ridiculously fast punch but missed Benavidez, who leaned back to duck the shot. People on the platform immediately stepped in to separate the fighters.

The two will face off on Saturday night in Omaha for the WBO Welterweight title currently held by Crawford. Known as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today, Crawford (33–0, 24 KOs) is expected to beat Benavidez (27–0, 18 KOs).

The fight will air on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.

