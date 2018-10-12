Fireworks exploded at a weigh-in between Terence Crawford and Jose Benavidez on Friday.

While standing face-to-face on the stage, Benavidez said something to Crawford and shoved him. Crawford retaliated with a ridiculously fast punch but missed Benavidez, who leaned back to duck the shot. People on the platform immediately stepped in to separate the fighters.

The two will face off on Saturday night in Omaha for the WBO Welterweight title currently held by Crawford. Known as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today, Crawford (33–0, 24 KOs) is expected to beat Benavidez (27–0, 18 KOs).

Looks like the welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and José Benavidez is starting a bit early. pic.twitter.com/KsSqucthxV — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2018

The fight will air on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.